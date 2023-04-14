Portal origin URL: That’s No Meteor: NASA Satellite’s Elusive Green Lasers Spotted at WorkPortal origin nid: 486662Published: Friday, April 14, 2023 - 16:27Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: For the first time, NASA's ICESat-2 team has seen footage of the satellite’s green laser beams streaming from orbit to EarthPortal image: Image of the greyish night sky, with thin, patchy clouds. A bright green line streaks diagonally across the middle of the frame. A fainter parallel line is to its left, and to the right a couple short lines and a dot are visible through the clouds.