That’s No Meteor: NASA Satellite’s Elusive Green Lasers Spotted at Work

Portal origin URL: 
That’s No Meteor: NASA Satellite’s Elusive Green Lasers Spotted at Work
Portal origin nid: 
486662
Published: 
Friday, April 14, 2023 - 16:27
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
For the first time, NASA's ICESat-2 team has seen footage of the satellite’s green laser beams streaming from orbit to Earth
Portal image: 
Image of the greyish night sky, with thin, patchy clouds. A bright green line streaks diagonally across the middle of the frame. A fainter parallel line is to its left, and to the right a couple short lines and a dot are visible through the clouds.