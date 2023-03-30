Skip to main content
NASA Science Mission Directorate
NASA Science
Share the Science
Ask a Question
Science Topics
Universe
Solar System
Sun
Earth
Space Experiments
Missions
Science-enabling Technology
Lunar Discovery and Exploration
Science Activation
News
Science@NASA
Press Releases
Watch
ScienceCasts
We Asked a NASA Expert
NASA Science Live
EZ Science
For Researchers
Overview
FAQ
Solicitations
SMD Bridge Program
ROSES Blog
NAC Science Committee
NASA Postdoc Program
Team
PI Resources
Science Data
Help & Support
Suborbital Program
UAP
Learners
Overview
Teams
Resources
SME Map
Opportunities
News
Highlights
Hotline
Space Place
Get Involved
NASA Science at Home
Art and Science
Upcoming Events
Connect
Email Sign Up
Follow Us
Resources
Toolkits
Visual Presentations
Citizen Science
Projects
Highlights
Publications
NASA Citizen Scientists
About Us
Overview
Leadership
People
Resources
Science Strategy
Workforce Initiatives
Careers
IDEA
Connect
Communications
Contact Us
Español
Science in Spanish
03/30/23 - RTHL Helpful Link Test
Link:
Test Link Title
Category:
Earth
Ask a Question
Science Topics
Universe
Overview
2020 Decadal Survey
APD Responses to Decadal
Pre 2020 Decadal Reports
Large Missions
Probe Missions
What We Study
Dark Energy, Dark Matter
Black Holes
The Big Bang
Galaxies
Stars
Exoplanets
Programs
Physics of the Cosmos
Cosmic Origins
Exoplanet Exploration
Astrophysics Explorers
Astrophysics Research
Astrophysics Pioneers
Astrophysics Div Technology
Great Observatory Maturation Program
Missions
Science Questions
How does the universe work?
How did we get here?
Are we alone?
Astro Data
HEASARC
MAST
NExScI
NED
IRSA
SIMBAD
ADS
Documents
Astrophysics Roadmap
Meeting of Experts
Solar System
Overview
What We Study
Inner Solar System
Outer Solar System
Small Bodies of the Solar System
Programs
Discovery
Lunar Discovery & Exploration
Mars Exploration
New Frontiers
Planetary Defense Coordination Office
Outer Planets & Ocean Worlds
Small Sats
SSERVI
Missions
Science Questions
How did life begin and evolve on Earth?
How did the solar system evolve?
How did the sun's family originate?
What are the characteristics of the Solar System?
Documents
Planetary Data
Overview
PDE Elements
PDE IRB
Status Updates
Archives/Repositories
Opportunities
Training Toolkit
Solar System
Sun
Overview
Heliophysics Leadership
Helio Org Chart
SMD Organization Chart
Program Officers List
What We Study
Programs
Heliophysics Research
Balloons
CubeSats
Solar Terrestrial Probes
Explorers
Living with a Star
Sounding Rockets
Working Groups
Citizen Science
Technology Program
CHIMERA: A hybrid search coil and fluxgate magnetometer for small spacecraft missions
Solar Cruiser: Enabling new vistas for Heliophysics Science
Missions
Space Weather
Space Weather Strategy
Space Weather Council
Gap Analysis Report
Supplemental Information
Heliophysics 2024 Decadal Survey
2050 Workshop
Strategic Mission Programs
Helio Data
Resources
Geospace Dynamics Constellation
Documents and Reports
Membership
Public Comments
Earth
Overview
What We Study
Elements
Flight Program
Research and Analysis Program
Atmospheric Composition
AC Missions
Weather
WAD Missions
Weather and Atmospheric Dynamics Focus Area Publications and Research Highlights
Our Climate
Oceanography
CVC Missions
Climate Variability & Change
El Niño
Global Water & Energy Cycle
WEC Missions
Carbon Cycle & Ecosystems
CCE Missions
Carbon Cycle and Ecosystems Focus Area Publications and Research Highlights
Our Surface
A Year in Review: New Earth Discoveries in 2018
Accounting for internal variability
Changes in global terrestrial water storage C
Climate change changing ENSO
Climate change is speeding up the water cycle
Cold-intolerant plants are creeping farther north
Ice losses from Antarctica have tripled since 2012
India overtakes China as top emitter of sulfur dioxide
Linking ocean circulation and riverine carbon flux
Local land subsidence increases flood risk in San Francisco Bay
Satellites detect undiscovered penguin populations
Sea surface salinity could provide new insight into severe storms
Seeing the connection between neighboring volcanoes at depth
Warm ocean waters off Greenland put glaciers at more risk
A Year in Review: New Earth Discoveries in 2019
A Year in Review: New Earth Discoveries in 2020
ESI Missions
Earth Science Research News
Ocean Physics at NASA
Selected Proposals
Applied Sciences Program
Common Instrument Interface
CII Guidelines Working Meeting
CII Reference Documents
CII Workshop 1
CII Workshop 2
CII Workshop 3
ESSP Program Library
ESTO
Missions
Science Questions
Earth Data
Every Day is Earth Day
Resources
Global Challenges
Applications Survey
Events
Space Experiments
Overview
Organization
Staff Bios
Decadal Survey
What We Study
Programs
Space Biology
Animal Biology
Animal Biology: What We Study
Cell & Molecular Biology Program
Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
Experiments - Animal Biology Program
Experiments - Cell & Molecular Biology Program
Experiments - Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
Experiments - Microbiology Program
Experiments - Plant Biology Program
Hardware - Animal Biology Program
Hardware - Cell & Molecular Biology Program
Hardware - Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
Hardware - Microbiology Program
Hardware - Plant Biology Program
Mice Behavior in Space - Animal Biology
Microbiology Program
Plant Biology Program
Publications - Animal Biology Program
Publications - Cell & Molecular Biology Program
Publications - Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
Publications - Microbiology Program
Publications - Plant Biology Program
Space Biology Science Digest
What We Study - Cell & Molecular Biology Program
What We Study - Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
What We Study - Microbiology Program
What We Study - Plant Biology Program
Physical Sciences
Biophysics
Combustion Science
Fluid Physics
Fundamental Physics
Life Science Flight Projects
Materials Science
STAR 2020 Participants
STAR-2 (2021-2022) Course Participants
STAR-3 (2022-2023) Course Participants
Soft Matter
Missions
Investigations
Data
Documents
Commercial
News & Media
What are the Van Allen Belts and why do they matter?
Missions
Science-enabling Technology
Overview
SMD Technology Programs
Technology Highlights
Output and Results
Overview
Overview
Workshop Overview
Forum Agenda
Google Docs
Speaker Presentations & Video
Speaker Presentations & Videos
Steering Committee
Organizers
Speakers and Panelists
Questions & Answers
Lunar Discovery and Exploration
Overview
What We Study
Planetary Processes
Volatile Cycles
Impact History of Earth/Moon
Record of the Ancient Sun
Biological Systems on the Moon
Physical Sciences on the Moon
Platform to the Universe
Elements
Commercial Lunar Payload Services
Lunar Instrument Development
SmallSats and CubeSats
Lunar Surface Science Mobility Strategy
Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter
Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis
CLPS Deliveries
TO2-AB
TO2-IM
TO19C
TO19D
TO20A (VIPER)
PRIME-1
CP-11
CP-12
CS-3
Data
Resources
Science Activation
News
Science@NASA
Press Releases
Watch
ScienceCasts
We Asked a NASA Expert
NASA Science Live
EZ Science
For Researchers
Overview
NASA Science Social Media Consolidation FAQ
FAQ
Solicitations
SMD Bridge Program
Questions and Answers for SMD Bridge Program Workshop Organizing Committee
SMD Bridge Program Useful Resources
ROSES Blog
NAC Science Committee
Overview
Meetings
Members
Science Advisory Committees
Astrophysics Advisory Committee
Astrophysics Analysis Groups
Earth Science Advisory Committee
Heliophysics Advisory Committee
Planetary Science Advisory Committee
Planetary Science Analysis Groups
Biological and Physical Sciences Advisory Committee
Applied Sciences Advisory Committee
Subcommittees
NASA Postdoc Program
Team
Program Officers List
Advisory Committees
PI Resources
2021 Virtual Launchpad Information
Accessibility Statement
Accessibility Statement
PI Launchpad Workshop Content
PI Launchpad Workshop Videos
PI Launchpad: Developing Your First Flight Mission Proposal
PI Launchpad: Pre-application Information Session
PI Workshop Sessions
Questions and Answers about the PI Launchpad 2021 Virtual Workshop
Questions and Answers about the PI Launchpad 2023 In-Person Workshop
Resources
Science Mission Directorate PI Launchpad Workshop
Science Data
FAQ for SMD Information policy
Open-Source Science Initiative
Overview
Why Do Open Science?
Transform to Open Science (TOPS)
SMD AI Initiative
Data and Computing Architecture Study
Series A Workshops
Series C Workshops
Upcoming and Past Events
Open-Source Science Workshop
Overview
Agenda
Code of Conduct
Science Information Policy
Help & Support
How to Guides
Volunteer for Review Panels
Suborbital Program
UAP
Learners
Overview
Astrobiology Standards Alignments
Astrophysics Standards Alignments
Back to School
Digital Edition
Earth Science Standards Alignments
Heliophysics Standards Alignments
Impact Reports
Planetary Science Standards Alignments
Thank You, Teachers!
Teams
Explore Science Activation
Science Activation Teams
Resources
SME Map
Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project (NEBP)
Ocean Community Engagement and Awareness using NASA Earth Observations and Science for Hispanic/Latino students
Opportunities
News
Highlights
Hotline
Space Place
Get Involved
NASA Science at Home
Art and Science
Upcoming Events
Connect
Email Sign Up
Follow Us
Resources
Toolkits
DIY - Paper Spacecraft Models
Mission Posters: Solar System
New Horizons Flyby
Visual Presentations
Earth Day 2022
Citizen Science
Projects
Highlights
Publications
NASA Citizen Scientists
About Us
Overview
Science Mission Directorate
Leadership
People
Resources
Science Strategy
Science Strategy
Decadal Surveys
Year in Review
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Workforce Initiatives
Best Practices for Establishing Part-Time/Time-Limited Supervisory Opportunities
New Hires Orientation Workshop
Rotational Program for Scientists
Science Career Opportunities Planning and Exploration Workshop
Science Career Opportunities Planning and Exploration Workshop
Careers
IDEA
Connect
Communications
Contact Us
Español
Science in Spanish