2 New Eclipse Projects Receive NASA Funding

Portal origin URL: 
2 New Eclipse Projects Receive NASA Funding
Portal origin nid: 
488853
Published: 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 - 09:20
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Ahead of the total solar eclipse crossing North America on April 8, 2024, NASA has funded two more proposals that will use the eclipse to advance science while engaging the public.
Portal image: 
An image of a total solar eclipse showing the Moon blocking the Sun against an otherwise black sky. At the bottom left edge, circles or "beads" of light from the Sun appear around the edge of the Moon. These are known as Baily's Beads.