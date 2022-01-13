Portal origin URL: 2021 Tied for 6th Warmest Year in Continued Trend, NASA Analysis ShowsPortal origin nid: 476620Published: Thursday, January 13, 2022 - 10:39Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Earth’s global average surface temperature in 2021 tied with 2018 as the sixth warmest on record, according to independent analyses done by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).Portal image: The image shows global surface temperature anomalies for 2021. Higher than normal temperatures, shown in red, can be seen in regions such as the Arctic. Lower than normal temperatures are shown in blue.