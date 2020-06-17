Portal origin URL: 4,000th Comet Discovered by ESA & NASA Solar ObservatoryPortal origin nid: 461977Published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: On June 15, 2020, a citizen scientist spotted a never-before-seen comet in data from the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, or SOHO — the 4,000th comet discovery in the spacecraft’s 25-year history.Portal image: An image of the Sun's outer atmosphere from a coronagraph with two faint comets highlighted