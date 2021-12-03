50 Years of X-ray Vision: Scientist Leads NASA’s Next Step in X-ray Astronomy

Portal origin URL: 
50 Years of X-ray Vision: Scientist Leads NASA’s Next Step in X-ray Astronomy
Portal origin nid: 
475758
Published: 
Friday, December 3, 2021 - 14:44
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
When NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission launches Dec. 9, it will be another career landmark for Martin Weisskopf, IXPE principal investigator and Marshall’s chief scientist for astronomy.
Portal image: 
An enormous swirling vortex of hot gas glows with infrared light, marking the approximate location of the supermassive black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.