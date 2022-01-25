Amazing Earth: Satellite Images from 2021

Amazing Earth: Satellite Images from 2021
Tuesday, January 25, 2022 - 10:00
In 2021, NASA’s fleet of Earth-observing satellites, as well as and instruments and astronauts on the International Space Station, captured some compelling moments on our planet.
This image was acquired during the 2021 Antarctic eclipse by the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCVR).