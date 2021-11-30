Are Water Plumes Spraying from Europa? NASA’s Europa Clipper is on the Case

Portal origin URL: 
Are Water Plumes Spraying from Europa? NASA’s Europa Clipper is on the Case
Portal origin nid: 
475450
Published: 
Tuesday, November 30, 2021 - 11:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NASA's Europa Clipper scientists are devising a variety of creative strategies to find active plumes when the spacecraft arrives at this moon of Jupiter in 2030, though they’re not relying on plumes to understand what’s going on inside Europa.
Portal image: 
View of Europa from three different NASA missions.