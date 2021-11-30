Portal origin URL: Are Water Plumes Spraying from Europa? NASA’s Europa Clipper is on the CasePortal origin nid: 475450Published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA's Europa Clipper scientists are devising a variety of creative strategies to find active plumes when the spacecraft arrives at this moon of Jupiter in 2030, though they’re not relying on plumes to understand what’s going on inside Europa.Portal image: View of Europa from three different NASA missions.