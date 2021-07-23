Portal origin URL: Artificial Intelligence Helps Improve NASA’s Eyes on the SunPortal origin nid: 472681Published: Friday, July 23, 2021 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A group of researchers is using artificial intelligence techniques to calibrate some of NASA’s images of the Sun, helping improve the data that scientists use for solar research.Portal image: Two lines of images of the Sun. The top line gets darker and harder to see, while the bottom row stays a consistent brightly visible image.