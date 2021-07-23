Artificial Intelligence Helps Improve NASA’s Eyes on the Sun

Artificial Intelligence Helps Improve NASA’s Eyes on the Sun
Friday, July 23, 2021 - 10:00
A group of researchers is using artificial intelligence techniques to calibrate some of NASA's images of the Sun, helping improve the data that scientists use for solar research.
Two lines of images of the Sun. The top line gets darker and harder to see, while the bottom row stays a consistent brightly visible image.