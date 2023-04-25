Portal origin URL: Asteroid’s Comet-Like Tail Is Not Made of Dust, Solar Observatories Reveal Portal origin nid: 486843Published: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 - 11:05Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA solar observatories have revealed that asteroid Phaethon's comet-like tail is made of sodium escaping the asteroid, not dust as scientists had long thought.Portal image: An illustration shows a gray asteroid in the upper left and the Sun in the lower right. Orange plumes are rising off the asteroid's surface on the Sun-facing side of the asteroid.