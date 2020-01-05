Portal origin URL: Astronomers Spot Distant Galaxy Group Driving Ancient Cosmic MakeoverPortal origin nid: 457069Published: Sunday, January 5, 2020 - 15:15Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Astronomers have found the farthest galaxy group identified to date. Called EGS77, the galaxies are participating in a sweeping cosmic makeover called reionization, which transformed the universe into what we see today.Portal image: star-filled sky with green circles fading on and off to indicate 3 galaxies of the EGS77 galaxy groupScience Categories: Universe