Portal origin URL: Aurora Mysteries Unlocked With NASA’s THEMIS MissionPortal origin nid: 463590Published: Friday, August 14, 2020 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A special type of aurora, draped east-west across the night sky like a glowing pearl necklace, is helping scientists better understand the science of auroras and their powerful drivers out in space.Portal image: glowing, green-hued aurora, seen above surface of Earth from ISS, with solar array in partial view