Australian Total Solar Eclipse on April 20, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 - 10:01
This composite image of a total solar eclipse image was captured from Exmouth, Australia, on April 20, 2023.
Against a black background, a black circle (the Moon) is surrounded by a streams of white light (the Sun's corona). In the bottom left corner, a small peak is visible coming off of the circle – a solar prominence.