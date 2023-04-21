Portal origin URL: Australian Total Solar Eclipse on April 20, 2023Portal origin nid: 486767Published: Friday, April 21, 2023 - 10:01Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This composite image of a total solar eclipse image was captured from Exmouth, Australia, on April 20, 2023.Portal image: Against a black background, a black circle (the Moon) is surrounded by a streams of white light (the Sun's corona). In the bottom left corner, a small peak is visible coming off of the circle – a solar prominence.