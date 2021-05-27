Portal origin URL: BRIC-24: An Experiment Frozen in Time and SpacePortal origin nid: 471373Published: Thursday, May 27, 2021 - 13:34Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: North Carolina State University’s Dr. Marcela Rojas-Pierce is working with NASA to conduct an experiment called Biological Research In Canisters-24, or BRIC-24, which focuses on a specific area of plant research: vacuoles.Portal image: A small region of the root tip from an Arabidopsis plant that BRIC-24 will study.