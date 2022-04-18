California Field Campaign Helping Scientists Protect Diverse Ecosystems

Portal origin URL: 
California Field Campaign Helping Scientists Protect Diverse Ecosystems
Portal origin nid: 
478918
Published: 
Monday, April 18, 2022 - 19:47
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Above Santa Barbara County, the Surface Biology and Geology High-Frequency Time Series, or SHIFT, campaign collects data to understand land and aquatic ecosystems.
Portal image: 
JPL scientist Dana Chadwick, center, advises a field team working on the SHIFT campaign on locations for collection and analysis of vegetation samples at the Jack and Laura Dangermond Preserve in March 2022.