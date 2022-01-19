Portal origin URL: Capturing All That Glitters in Galaxies With NASA’s WebbPortal origin nid: 476661Published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Within the first year of operations, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will help researchers complete a more detailed sketch of the stellar life cycle with high-resolution infrared-light images of 19 galaxies.Portal image: Spiral galaxy NGC 1300 with bright, yellow-white center, and two pronounced, serpentine arms, hued in pink and purple, against the black backdrop of space