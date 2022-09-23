Portal origin URL: Celebrate 'International Observe the Moon Night' with NASA Portal origin nid: 482985Published: Friday, September 23, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The public is invited to participate in NASA’s celebration of "International Observe the Moon Night" on Saturday, Oct. 1.Portal image: An artwork, with a purple background, showing a silhouette of a young boy looking through binoculars at a stylized Moon. The Moon has "Observe the Moon" written over it.