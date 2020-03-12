Top Stories

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 25th anniversary of The GLOBE Program, NASA GLOBE Observer is hosting a month-long citizen science challenge in April 2020. Volunteers are invited to measure the height of as many different trees as possible throughout the month using the Trees tool in the GLOBE Observer app. The individuals, schools, and registered teams that measure the most trees will be recognized as top observers in the challenge.



For information on how you can participate:

https://observer.globe.gov/do-globe-observer/challenges/trees-challenge-2020

For a list of current NASA citizen science projects, visit https://science.nasa.gov/citizenscience

