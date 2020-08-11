More Stories

Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs) are primordial solar-system worlds orbiting out beyond Neptune. The most famous TNO is the dwarf planet Pluto! Today we are launching a new citizen science project called Catalina Outer Solar System Survey where you’ll have the chance of a lifetime---the chance to find a new TNO.

The Catalina Sky Survey has been collecting images of the night sky for over twenty years. Computers can detect the motion of distant TNOs by looking at images of the same patch of sky over several months, but we need humans to check which of these candidates is real.

You will collaborate with the science team by reviewing animated images to make the final determination of whether an object is a real TNO or not. Come discover new distant, icy worlds and help us probe the outskirts of our Solar System.

