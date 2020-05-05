More Stories

Published: 
May 5, 2020

Help Test a New NASA Citizen Science Project about Exoplanets!

Would you like to be one of the firsts to participate in and test drive a new NASA citizen science project before it launches? We don't want to give away too much about it here but the topic is exoplanets (planets around stars beyond the sun) and anyone can take part with just a laptop or cell phone. If interested, go to exoplanetpatrol.org and follow the instructions. Be sure to fill out the feedback form.

Screenshot of Planet Patrol
Help beta test this new NASA citizen science project!

Dr. Veselin Kostov is leading the science team. You may have heard about how Veselin's summer intern discovered a new planet:

https://science.nasa.gov/citizenscience/news/citizen-scientists-supercharged-the-data-from-nasa-s-tess-mission-and-helped-a-planet-come-to-light

Now Dr. Veselin is looking for more research helpers--you!   Come get a sneak peak and who knows…you might even make a discovery while you're at it.

