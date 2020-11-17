The Cosmic Dust in Your Bones—NASA’s Webb Telescope Will Investigate the Intertwined Origins of Dust and Life

Portal origin URL: 
The Cosmic Dust in Your Bones—NASA’s Webb Telescope Will Investigate the Intertwined Origins of Dust and Life
Portal origin nid: 
466274
Published: 
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 - 11:56
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Astronomers find themselves in a similar position when calculating the amount of dust galaxies should have; there is more dust than expected, and they don’t know where it’s coming from.
Portal image: 
The VISIR instrument on ESO’s VLT captured this stunning image of a newly-discovered massive binary star system.