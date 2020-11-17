Portal origin URL: The Cosmic Dust in Your Bones—NASA’s Webb Telescope Will Investigate the Intertwined Origins of Dust and LifePortal origin nid: 466274Published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 - 11:56Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Astronomers find themselves in a similar position when calculating the amount of dust galaxies should have; there is more dust than expected, and they don’t know where it’s coming from.Portal image: The VISIR instrument on ESO’s VLT captured this stunning image of a newly-discovered massive binary star system.