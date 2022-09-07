DART Sets Sights on Asteroid Target

Portal origin URL: 
DART Sets Sights on Asteroid Target
Portal origin nid: 
482586
Published: 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 - 13:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft recently got its first look at Didymos, the double-asteroid system that includes its target, Dimorphos.
Portal image: 
Image of the light from asteroid Didymos and its orbiting moonlet Dimorphos is a composite of 243 images taken by the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) on July 27, 2022.