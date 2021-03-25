Portal origin URL: Direct Observations Confirm that Humans are Throwing Earth’s Energy Budget off BalancePortal origin nid: 469368Published: Thursday, March 25, 2021 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Earth is on a budget – an energy budget. Our planet is constantly trying to balance the flow of energy in and out of Earth’s system. But human activities are throwing that off balance, causing our planet to warm in response.Portal image: Swirls and clouds showing how greenhouse gases fluctuate in Earth's atmosphere, with higher concentrations of CO2 shown in red.