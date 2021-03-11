Distant Planet May Be On Its Second Atmosphere, NASA's Hubble Finds

Thursday, March 11, 2021 - 09:00
Scientists using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have found evidence that a planet orbiting a distant star that may have lost its atmosphere but gained a second one through volcanic activity.
This is an artist's impression of the Earth-sized, rocky exoplanet GJ 1132b, located 41 light-years away around a red dwarf star