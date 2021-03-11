Portal origin URL: Distant Planet May Be On Its Second Atmosphere, NASA's Hubble FindsPortal origin nid: 468988Published: Thursday, March 11, 2021 - 09:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Scientists using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have found evidence that a planet orbiting a distant star that may have lost its atmosphere but gained a second one through volcanic activity.Portal image: This is an artist's impression of the Earth-sized, rocky exoplanet GJ 1132b, located 41 light-years away around a red dwarf star