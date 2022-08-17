Portal origin URL: Doing More With Less: NASA’s Most Powerful SupercomputerPortal origin nid: 482007Published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 - 13:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s energy-efficient, rapidly responsive, modular approach to supercomputing expands the power of the NASA Advanced Supercomputing facility at Ames and now houses NASA’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, Aitken.Portal image: View of the module housing the Aitken supercomputer at the Modular Supercomputing Facility at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley.