Top Stories

Jacob Reed of NASA’s Disasters Program sets up a VR demonstration for the Exhibit Hall at AGU’s 2019 Fall Meeting. Credit: Lia Poteet

On December 9-13, 2019, the NASA Earth Applied Sciences Program attended the American Geophysical Union (AGU) Fall Meeting in San Francisco, California. The team was there to share the breadth and depth of the ways NASA Earth Observations can be used to benefit humankind and our environment, connecting with a scientific audience who may be able to further build on those ideas and research.

Africa Flores of NASA’s SERVIR program unveils a new, creative video explaining a forest monitoring tool. Credit: Lia Poteet

Members of the Applied Sciences Program led sessions like “Bringing Science Down to Earth: Using Storytelling, Personal Narratives, and Multichannel Media to Advance Awareness and Use of Earth Science in Communities Worldwide,” which included a section on “Navajo Storytelling and NASA Earth Science.” Team members also gave Hyperwall talks, like the one shown in the photo below, on ways that NASA Earth observations can be used to map landslide susceptibility and track extreme precipitation. From presentations on advances in remote sensing to poster presentations from students, AGU’s 2019 Fall Meeting was an opportunity for Applied Sciences team members to share their work and learn from other expertise in the scientific community. See you next year, San Francisco!

Gigi Pavur, 2019 NASA DEVELOP participant, gives a hyperwall presentation on how NASA Earth observations can be used to map landslide susceptibility in the Dominican Republic at AGU’s 2019 Fall Meeting. Credit: Aries Keck

Read more Making Space for Earth blog posts