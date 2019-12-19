Top Stories

NASA Earth Applied Sciences Leads and Learns at AGU’s 2019 Fall Meeting
On December 9-13, 2019, the NASA Earth Applied Sciences Program attended the American Geophysical Union (AGU) Fall Meeting in San Francisco, California. The team was there to share the breadth and depth of the ways NASA Earth Observations can be used to benefit humankind and our environment, connecting with a scientific audience who may be able to further build on those ideas and research.
Members of the Applied Sciences Program led sessions like “Bringing Science Down to Earth: Using Storytelling, Personal Narratives, and Multichannel Media to Advance Awareness and Use of Earth Science in Communities Worldwide,” which included a section on “Navajo Storytelling and NASA Earth Science.” Team members also gave Hyperwall talks, like the one shown in the photo below, on ways that NASA Earth observations can be used to map landslide susceptibility and track extreme precipitation. From presentations on advances in remote sensing to poster presentations from students, AGU’s 2019 Fall Meeting was an opportunity for Applied Sciences team members to share their work and learn from other expertise in the scientific community. See you next year, San Francisco!
Read more Making Space for Earth blog posts