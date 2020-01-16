Top Stories

Hosted by NASA Health and Air Quality Applied Sciences Team

What role can NASA’s satellites play in public health? What satellite resources are available to track and predict wildfires? How does one begin to use NASA’s free data visualization tools, such as Giovanni? This winter, the Health and Air Quality Applied Science Team (HAQAST) will be hosting a series of 14, free, open-to-the-public webinars addressing these questions and many more. Every webinar will last one hour, and will be participatory, hands-on events. For a schedule, registration, and all details, please visit https://haqast.org/haqast2020/.