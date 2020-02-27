Top Stories

John Bolten, from NASA's Water Resources Program, got up early in the morning U.S. East Coast time on February 19, 2020 to be a guest on the live Australian radio program "Late Night Live." Answering host Phillip Adams's question, "Who is GRACE and what does she do?" Bolten discussed how NASA's Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) measurements of the Earth's gravity is a game changing way to gather information on the world's groundwater resources. Also discussed was how the Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) satellite supplies information for improved water resource management.

Bolten also addressed work done at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center on the Earth's changing climate and extreme events like the massive Australian fires of 2020 and how the Earth Applied Sciences program is, "moving from data to decision making."

Listen to the Australian Broadcast Company's interview at www.ABC.net.au. Bolten's portion of the segment begins at about 7:05 into the 19-minute long conversation.

By Aries Keck

Earth Applied Sciences