Top Stories

Screenshot of NASA POWER Data Access Viewer. Image Credit: NASA POWER

Paul Stackhouse, the lead developer for NASA’s Prediction of Worldwide Energy Resource (POWER) project, was recently featured on an episode of the Squeaky Clean Energy podcast by the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association (NCSEA). The episode, titled Solar In Space! Two NASA Leaders on The Cutting Edge of Clean Energy, dives into ways that work in NASA’s Earth Applied Sciences Program inspires and enables technology advances in public and private sectors. Stackhouse discussed how POWER, a clean energy data initiative, helps utility-scale solar developers site projects, as well as building efficiencies. POWER combines NASA Earth observations like solar radiation and temperature averages in a free, public portal to help inform new renewable energy projects and sustainable construction.

By: Lia Poteet NASA Earth Applied Sciences

Read more Making Space for Earth blog posts