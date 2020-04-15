Portal origin URL: Earth-Size, Habitable Zone Planet Found Hidden in Early NASA Kepler DataPortal origin nid: 459923Published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 11:21Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A team of transatlantic scientists, using reanalyzed data from NASA’s Kepler space telescope, has discovered an Earth-size exoplanet orbiting in its star's habitable zone, the area around a star where a rocky planet could support liquid water.Portal image: An illustration of Kepler-1649c orbiting around its host red dwarf star.Science Categories: Universe