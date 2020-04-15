Earth-Size, Habitable Zone Planet Found Hidden in Early NASA Kepler Data

Portal origin URL: 
Earth-Size, Habitable Zone Planet Found Hidden in Early NASA Kepler Data
Portal origin nid: 
459923
Published: 
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 11:21
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
A team of transatlantic scientists, using reanalyzed data from NASA’s Kepler space telescope, has discovered an Earth-size exoplanet orbiting in its star's habitable zone, the area around a star where a rocky planet could support liquid water.
Portal image: 
An illustration of Kepler-1649c orbiting around its host red dwarf star.
Science Categories: 
Universe