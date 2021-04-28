This year at NASA, EarthDay is about connections—to our planet and to each other. Our planet is home to over 7 billion people of diverse backgrounds and experiences, but we are all #ConnectedByEarth​. Join NASA climate experts to learn about the connections between human activity and climate change.

Dr. Kimberley R. Miner will host this episode and is a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). While she’s been at JPL since July 2020, she has been studying and exploring the Earth since…forever! Dr. Miner loves working outside, asking questions about nature and protecting the animals and plants all around us. She loves that being an Earth Scientist lets her do all these things.

Dr. Lesley Ott is a climate scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center where she's worked since getting her PhD 15 years ago. She studies the processes that control greenhouse gas concentrations and always loves seeing the ways that springtime changes in vegetation show up in satellite data.

Ms. Equisha Glenn is a graduate student research assistant at NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (NASA GISS) and is finishing her PhD in Civil Engineering. Growing up, Ms. Glenn used to watch TV shows about the environment and loves how diverse Earth is, yet everything works together. Ms. Glenn is passionate about bridging the gap between data, climate and end users to help build a more resilient future for cities and society.