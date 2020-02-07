Portal origin URL: ESA, NASA’s Solar Orbiter Soon to Launch on Voyage to SunPortal origin nid: 457983Published: Friday, February 7, 2020 - 14:30Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: It will be a dark winter’s night when Solar Orbiter launches from Florida on its journey to the source of all light on Earth, the Sun. The mission is scheduled to begin Feb. 9, 2020, during a two-hour launch window that opens at 11:03 p.m. EST.Portal image: Solar Orbiter approaching the SunScience Categories: Sun