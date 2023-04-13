Portal origin URL: Giant Galaxy Seen in 3D by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and Keck ObservatoryPortal origin nid: 486645Published: Thursday, April 13, 2023 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: For the first time, astronomers have measured the three-dimensional shape of one of the biggest and closest elliptical galaxies to us, M87.Portal image: Left, M87 photo: translucent, fuzzy-white galaxy. Blue jet extends outward from point-like core. Right, M87 3D illustration: egg-shaped grid of lines, long axis oriented from lower left to upper right. Simulated galaxy image is within the grid.