Global Climate Change Impact on Crops Expected Within 10 Years, NASA Study Finds

Portal origin URL: 
Global Climate Change Impact on Crops Expected Within 10 Years, NASA Study Finds
Portal origin nid: 
475057
Published: 
Monday, November 1, 2021 - 12:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Climate change may affect the production of maize (corn) and wheat as early as 2030 under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario, according to a new NASA study published in the journal, Nature Food.
Portal image: 
Flat map fo the world showing in red where decreases in corn yiles are projected to occur in 2071: parts of North america, South America, West Africa, Central Europe, India, China.