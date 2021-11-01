Portal origin URL: Global Climate Change Impact on Crops Expected Within 10 Years, NASA Study FindsPortal origin nid: 475057Published: Monday, November 1, 2021 - 12:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Climate change may affect the production of maize (corn) and wheat as early as 2030 under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario, according to a new NASA study published in the journal, Nature Food.Portal image: Flat map fo the world showing in red where decreases in corn yiles are projected to occur in 2071: parts of North america, South America, West Africa, Central Europe, India, China.