Skip to main content
NASA Science Mission Directorate
NASA Science
Share the Science
Ask a Question
Science Topics
Universe
Solar System
Sun
Earth
Space Experiments
Missions
Science-enabling Technology
Science Activation
News
Science@NASA
Press Releases
Watch
ScienceCasts
EZ Science
NASA Science Live
For Researchers
Overview
FAQ
Solicitations
ROSES Blog
NAC Science Committee
Team
PI Resources
Science Data
Help & Support
Learners
Overview
Teams
Resources
SME Map
Opportunities
Highlights
Space Place
Get Involved
NASA Science at Home
Art and Science
Upcoming Events
Connect
Email Sign Up
Follow Us
Resources
Toolkits
Visual Presentations
Citizen Science
Projects
Highlights
NASA Citizen Scientists
About Us
Overview
Science Leadership
People
Resources
Science Strategy
Job Opportunities
Connect
Communications
Contact Us
Español
Science in Spanish
GOES-T
Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite T (GOES-T)
Learn More
Ask a Question
Science Topics
Universe
Overview
Large Missions
Probe Missions
What We Study
Dark Energy, Dark Matter
Black Holes
The Big Bang
Galaxies
Stars
Exoplanets
Programs
Physics of the Cosmos
Cosmic Origins
Astrophysics Explorers
Exoplanet Exploration
Astrophysics Research
Astrophysics Div Technology
Astrophysics Pioneers
Missions
Science Questions
How does the universe work?
How did we get here?
Are we alone?
Astro Data
HEASARC
MAST
NExScI
NED
IRSA
SIMBAD
ADS
Documents
Astrophysics Roadmap
Meeting of Experts
Solar System
Overview
What We Study
Inner Solar System
Outer Solar System
Small Bodies of the Solar System
Programs
Discovery
Lunar Discovery & Exploration
Mars Exploration
New Frontiers
Planetary Defense Coordination Office
Outer Planets & Ocean Worlds
Small Sats
SSERVI
Missions
Science Questions
HORIZONS System
How did life begin and evolve on Earth?
How did the solar system evolve?
How did the sun's family originate?
National Space Science Data Center
Planetary Data System
Regional Planetary Image Facilities
What are the characteristics of the Solar System?
Documents
Planetary Data
Solar System
Sun
Overview
Heliophysics Leadership
Helio Org Charts
SMD Organization Chart
Program Officers List
What We Study
Programs
Heliophysics Research
Balloons
CubeSats
Solar Terrestrial Probes
Explorers
Living with a Star
Sounding Rockets
Working Groups
Citizen Science
Missions
Space Weather
Space Weather Strategy
Gap Analysis Report
Informational Briefs
Heliophysics 2024 Decadal Survey
2050 Workshop
Strategic Mission Programs
Science Questions
What causes the sun to vary?
How do Earth, the planets, and the heliosphere respond?
What are the impacts on humanity?
Helio Data
Resources
Geospace Dynamics Constellation
Documents and Reports
Membership
Public Comments
News
Newsletters
Science and Technology Highlights
Earth
Overview
What We Study
Elements
Flight Program
Research and Analysis Program
Atmospheric Composition
AC Missions
Weather
WAD Missions
Weather and Atmospheric Dynamics Focus Area Publications and Research Highlights
Our Climate
Oceanography
CVC Missions
Climate Variability & Change
El Niño
Global Water & Energy Cycle
WEC Missions
Carbon Cycle & Ecosystems
CCE Missions
Carbon Cycle and Ecosystems Focus Area Publications and Research Highlights
Our Surface
A Year in Review: New Earth Discoveries in 2018
Accounting for internal variability
Changes in global terrestrial water storage C
Climate change changing ENSO
Climate change is speeding up the water cycle
Cold-intolerant plants are creeping farther north
Ice losses from Antarctica have tripled since 2012
India overtakes China as top emitter of sulfur dioxide
Linking ocean circulation and riverine carbon flux
Local land subsidence increases flood risk in San Francisco Bay
Satellites detect undiscovered penguin populations
Sea surface salinity could provide new insight into severe storms
Seeing the connection between neighboring volcanoes at depth
Warm ocean waters off Greenland put glaciers at more risk
A Year in Review: New Earth Discoveries in 2019
A Year in Review: New Earth Discoveries in 2020
ESI Missions
Earth Science Research News
Ocean Physics at NASA
Selected Proposals
Applied Sciences Program
Common Instrument Interface
CII Guidelines Working Meeting
CII Reference Documents
CII Workshop 1
CII Workshop 2
CII Workshop 3
ESSP Program Library
ESTO
Missions
Science Questions
Earth Data
Climate Change Policy Speaker Series
Every Day is Earth Day
Resources
Global Challenges
Applications Survey
Events
Space Experiments
Overview
Organization
Staff Bios
Decadal Survey
What We Study
Programs
Space Biology
Animal Biology
Animal Biology: What We Study
Cell & Molecular Biology Program
Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
Experiments - Animal Biology Program
Experiments - Cell & Molecular Biology Program
Experiments - Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
Experiments - Microbiology Program
Experiments - Plant Biology Program
Hardware - Animal Biology Program
Hardware - Cell & Molecular Biology Program
Hardware - Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
Hardware - Microbiology Program
Hardware - Plant Biology Program
Mice Behavior in Space - Animal Biology
Microbiology Program
Plant Biology Program
Publications - Animal Biology Program
Publications - Cell & Molecular Biology Program
Publications - Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
Publications - Microbiology Program
Publications - Plant Biology Program
Space Biology Newsletter
What We Study - Cell & Molecular Biology Program
What We Study - Developmental, Reproductive & Evolutionary Biology Program
What We Study - Microbiology Program
What We Study - Plant Biology Program
Physical Sciences
Life Science Flight Projects
STAR 2020 Participants
STAR-2 (2021-2022) Course Participants
Investigations
Data
Documents
News & Media
Missions
Science-enabling Technology
Overview
SMD Technology Programs
Technology Highlights
Output and Results
Overview
Overview
Workshop Overview
Forum Agenda
Google Docs
Speaker Presentations & Video
Speaker Presentations & Videos
Steering Committee
Organizers
Speakers and Panelists
Questions & Answers
Science Activation
News
Science@NASA
Press Releases
Watch
ScienceCasts
EZ Science
NASA Science Live
For Researchers
Overview
NASA Science Social Media Consolidation FAQ
FAQ
Solicitations
ROSES Blog
NAC Science Committee
Overview
Meetings
Members
Science Advisory Committees
Astrophysics Advisory Committee
Astrophysics Analysis Groups
Earth Science Advisory Committee
Heliophysics Advisory Committee
Planetary Science Advisory Committee
Planetary Science Analysis Groups
Applied Sciences Advisory Committee
Subcommittees
Team
Program Officers List
Advisory Committees
PI Resources
2021 Virtual Launchpad Information
Accessibility Statement
PI Launchpad Workshop Content
PI Launchpad Workshop Videos
PI Workshop Sessions
Questions and Answers about the PI Launchpad 2021 Virtual Workshop
Resources
Science Data
Earth Science Data
FAQ for SMD Information policy
Heliophysics Data
Open-Source Science Initiative
Overview
Why Do Open Science?
Transform to Open Science (TOPS)
Open-Source Science Workshop
Overview
Agenda
Code of Conduct
Science Information Policy
Help & Support
How to Guides
Volunteer for Review Panels
Learners
Overview
Astrobiology Standards Alignments
Astrophysics Standards Alignments
Earth Science Standards Alignments
Heliophysics Standards Alignments
Planetary Science Standards Alignments
Teams
Explore Science Activation
Science Activation Teams
Resources
SME Map
Opportunities
Highlights
Space Place
Get Involved
NASA Science at Home
NASA Science at Home
Overview
All Activities
Resources
Art and Science
Upcoming Events
Connect
Email Sign Up
Follow Us
Resources
Toolkits
DIY - Paper Spacecraft Models
Mission Posters: Solar System
New Horizons Flyby
Visual Presentations
Citizen Science
Projects
Highlights
NASA Citizen Scientists
About Us
Overview
Science Mission Directorate
Science Leadership
People
Resources
Science Strategy
Science Strategy
Decadal Surveys
Year in Review
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Job Opportunities
Connect
Communications
Contact Us
Español
Science in Spanish