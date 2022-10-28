Portal origin URL: Haunting Portrait: NASA’s Webb Reveals Dust, Structure in Pillars of CreationPortal origin nid: 483641Published: Friday, October 28, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope using its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) camera has snapped this eerie, extremely dusty view of the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light – showing us a new view of a familiar landscape.Portal image: Semi-opaque layers of blue and gray gas and dust start at the bottom right and go toward the top left. The left pillar is the largest and widest. The peaks of the 2nd and 3rd pillars are set off in darker shades of blue outlines.