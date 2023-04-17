Portal origin URL: Help Discover the Sounds of Space Played by NASA’s HARPPortal origin nid: 486679Published: Monday, April 17, 2023 - 12:14Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A new NASA-funded citizen science project called HARP invites volunteers to join a journey of sonic space exploration to decipher cosmic vibrations that help sing the song of the Sun and Earth.Portal image: Yellow solar wind particles stream from the Sun in the upper left toward Earth on the right. Earth is surrounded by dozens of magnetic field lines and a red arc-shaped feature that blocks the solar particles. Inside the arc is a thin, rippling blue line.