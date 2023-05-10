Portal origin URL: How Desert Dust Nourishes the Growth of Phytoplankton at SeaPortal origin nid: 487115Published: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 - 10:06Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: After a long-distance delivery, nutrients in desert dust nourish life in the ocean.Portal image: This image, acquired on April 8, 2011, with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instruments on NASA’s Terra satellite, shows Saharan dust over the Bay of Biscay. A phytoplankton bloom makes the water appear bright green and blue.