How Exploring Hawaiian Caves Helps NASA Search for Life on Mars
Friday, April 7, 2023 - 09:30
When a scientist found herself inside a cave beneath the Mauna Loa volcano, she felt like she had entered another world. She may as well have been on Mars, and that's precisely why she had come.
The foreground of the image is pitch dark, with a large sliver of light, like an open mouth, in the background. A couple of unidentifiable figures, wearing helmets, crouch near the top right corner.