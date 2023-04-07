How Exploring Hawaiian Caves Helps NASA Search for Life on Mars

Portal origin URL: 
How Exploring Hawaiian Caves Helps NASA Search for Life on Mars
Portal origin nid: 
486227
Published: 
Friday, April 7, 2023 - 09:30
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
When a scientist found herself inside a cave beneath the Mauna Loa volcano, she felt like she had entered another world. She may as well have been on Mars, and that's precisely why she had come.
Portal image: 
The foreground of the image is pitch dark, with a large sliver of light, like an open mouth, in the background. A couple of unidentifiable figures, wearing helmets, crouch near the top right corner.