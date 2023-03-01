How NASA’s Roman Space Telescope Will Rewind the Universe

Portal origin URL: 
How NASA’s Roman Space Telescope Will Rewind the Universe
Portal origin nid: 
485801
Published: 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 - 10:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
A new simulation shows how NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will turn back the cosmic clock, unveiling the evolving universe in ways that have never been possible before.
Portal image: 
Thousands of bluish dots on a black backdrop represent simulated galaxies in outer space. Each dot represents a galaxy whose size and brightness corresponds to its mass.