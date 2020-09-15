Portal origin URL: How Scientists Around the World Track the Solar CyclePortal origin nid: 464418Published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 13:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA scientists study the solar cycle so we can better predict solar activity. Solar Cycle 25 is underway, and scientists are eager for another chance to put their understanding of solar cycle signs to the test.Portal image: Two satellite images of the Sun. Left: solar minimum sun with coronal holes. Right: solar maximum sun with active regions.