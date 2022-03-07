Portal origin URL: Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys Celebrates 20 Years of DiscoveryPortal origin nid: 477867Published: Monday, March 7, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Installed on March 7, 2022, the Advanced Camera for Surveys has pushed humanity’s view of the universe back to within 435 million years of the Big Bang, capturing images of the earliest objects in the cosmos.Portal image: left to right: the Spire in the Eagle Nebula, V838 Monocerotis, the Hubble Ultra Deep Field, the Whirlpool Galaxy, Saturn, and the Orion Nebula.