Published: Friday, February 3, 2023 - 08:00
A snapshot of the Tarantula Nebula (also known as 30 Doradus) is featured in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Wispy, nebulous red clouds extend from lower left. At top and right: dark background of space is seen through sparse nebula. Along the left, layers of brightly colored gas and dark, obscuring dust, and a cluster of small, bright blue stars at upper left.