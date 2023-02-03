Hubble’s New View of the Tarantula Nebula

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble’s New View of the Tarantula Nebula
Portal origin nid: 
485360
Published: 
Friday, February 3, 2023 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
A snapshot of the Tarantula Nebula (also known as 30 Doradus) is featured in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Portal image: 
Wispy, nebulous red clouds extend from lower left. At top and right: dark background of space is seen through sparse nebula. Along the left, layers of brightly colored gas and dark, obscuring dust, and a cluster of small, bright blue stars at upper left.