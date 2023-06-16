Portal origin URL: Hubble Captures a Billowing Irregular GalaxyPortal origin nid: 487646Published: Friday, June 16, 2023 - 08:54Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The galaxy NGC 7292 billows across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Fuzzy and diffuse galaxy fills right 2/3 of frame. Its core holds a glowing bar shape of densely packed stars. The galaxy's gas and stars vary between warm and cool colors. Its glow fades into a black background, with a few stars and distant galaxies.