Portal origin URL: Hubble Captures Cosmic ClusterPortal origin nid: 488593Published: Friday, August 18, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The massive cluster Abell 3322 is featured in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, in which the galaxy 2MASX J05101744-4519179 basks in the center.Portal image: A crowd of oval-shaped elliptical galaxies gather around the largest galaxy in the center. They are surrounded by more distant stars and galaxies, that have many shapes and sizes but all are smaller, on a dark background.