Published: Friday, January 20, 2023 - 08:00
A host of astronomical objects are scattered across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Background galaxies ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals are strewn across the image.
Black field with with galaxies. Center of image holds a diffuse collection of stars, the galaxy UGC 7983. Upper Left: four distinct vertical streaks, alternating rust-red and blue, form a dashed line. The signature of the photobombing asteroid.