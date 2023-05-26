Portal origin URL: Hubble Captures a Drifting GalaxyPortal origin nid: 487364Published: Friday, May 26, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The jellyfish galaxy JW39 hangs serenely in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Large spiral galaxy at center. Its core surrounded by concentric rings of dark and light dust. Its spiral arms hold grey dust and blue areas of star formation. Part of the arm is drawn out above the galaxy. Dust from the arm trails off to the right.