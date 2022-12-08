Hubble Captures Dual Views of an Unusual Star Cluster

484155
Thursday, December 8, 2022 - 13:00
no
While these two images may look dazzlingly different, they are actually pictures of the same cosmic object: NGC 1850.
Left: nearly spherical gathering of white stars at center top. Blue gas cloud extends from top left to center bottom. Right: center left spherical gathering of blue-white and orange stars, reddish gas cloud extends from bottom right corner to top center.