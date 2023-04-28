Hubble Captures an Elusive Galaxy Cluster

Hubble Captures an Elusive Galaxy Cluster
Friday, April 28, 2023
A menagerie of interesting astronomical finds are visible in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Oval-shaped, elliptical galaxies. Largest has 2 bright spots in its core. It and 2 others look like galaxy clusters, surrounded by smaller galaxies. Left edge: two bright stars with four long spikes. Right edge: small ring-shaped galaxy.