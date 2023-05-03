Portal origin URL: Hubble Captures Extraordinarily Bright Interacting Galaxies Portal origin nid: 486888Published: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This new image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows interacting galaxies known as AM 1214-255.Portal image: Two blue-white, comma-shaped galaxies: at upper-right and lower-left of center. Streams of diffuse gas stretch between them. Areas of reddish-brown dust dot galaxy at left, less so on galaxy at right. Black background dotted with stars, distant galaxies.